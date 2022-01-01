Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 1.94 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 1.94 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Quaid E Milleth for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Quaid E Milleth includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.94 Lakhs