Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Lakhimpur Kheri for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Lakhimpur Kheri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.99 Lakhs