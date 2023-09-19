Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Karaikudi starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Karaikudi starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Karaikudi for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Karaikudi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ 25 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Karaikudi, Yamaha XSR125 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Karaikudi and Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Karaikudi. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.95 Lakhs