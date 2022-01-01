Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 1.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.95 Lakhs