Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Cumbum starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Cumbum starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Cumbum for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Cumbum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 1.97 Lakhs