Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price:
Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced between Rs. 1.98 - 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Suzuki Gixxer 250?
The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in 3 variants - Ride Connect Edition, STD, Special Edition.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price:
Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced between Rs. 1.98 - 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Suzuki Gixxer 250?
The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in 3 variants - Ride Connect Edition, STD, Special Edition.
What are the Suzuki Gixxer 250 colour options?
Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in two colour options: Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Matte Stellar Blue.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Gixxer 250?
Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 250 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Gixxer 250?
Suzuki Gixxer 250 rivals are KTM 250 Duke, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Honda CBR150R, Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 200 Duke, KTM 125 Duke.
What is the mileage of Suzuki Gixxer 250?
Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes with a mileage of 38 kmpl (Company claimed).