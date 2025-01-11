Suzuki Gixxer 250 Variants

Suzuki Gixxer 250 price starts at ₹ 1.98 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer 250 price starts at ₹ 1.98 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Gixxer 250 comes in 3 variants. Suzuki Gixxer 250's top variant is Special Edition. Read MoreRead Less