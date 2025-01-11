Gixxer 250PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Suzuki Gixxer 250
SUZUKI Gixxer 250

Launched in Jan 2025

5.0
1 Review
₹1.98 - 1.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gixxer 250 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 248.77 cc

Gixxer 250: 250.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 36.78 kmpl

Gixxer 250: 38 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 26.46 ps

Gixxer 250: 27.9 ps

Speed

Category Average: 138.0 kmph

Gixxer 250: 130.0 kmph

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Latest Update

Latest News:

All-new Hero Xtreme 250R vs 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price, specs and features compared
Auto recap, April 1: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R tops PV sales, Tata Punch EV bestselling EV, Citroen dark editions confirmed

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price:

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced between Rs. 1.98 - 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Suzuki Gixxer 250?

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in 3 variants - Ride Connect Edition, STD, Special Edition.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Variants
Suzuki Gixxer 250 price starts at ₹ 1.98 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
3 Variants Available
Gixxer 250 Ride Connect Edition₹1.98 Lakhs*
249 cc
130 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12V 6Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
Gixxer 250 STD₹1.98 Lakhs*
250 cc
130 kmph
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12V / 6 Ah
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
Gixxer 250 Special Edition₹1.99 Lakhs*
250 cc
130 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12V / 6 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Images

9 images
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Colours

Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Metallic matte black
Metallic matte stellar blue

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Specifications and Features

Max Power27.9 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque22.5 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage38 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed130 kmph
Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
+91 - 9311646512
Dharam Suzuki - Paschim Vihar, Paschim Vihar
Plot No-4, Near Udyog Nagar Metro Station,Inder Enclave,Delhi 110063
+91 - 9513304924
Umang Suzuki, Pitampura
B-300, Saraswati Vihar,Delhi 110034
+91 - 9278790000
Dream Suzuki - Patel Nagar, West Patel Nagar
44197, Delhi 110008
+91 - 9999589671
Rohini Suzuki, Rohini
Parvg Sales Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. 137, Pocket H-34,Sector-3,(Near Vishram Chowk),Delhi 110085
+91 - 8447184342
Shrishakti Suzuki - Swasthya Vihar, Swasthya Vihar
4, Shankar Vihar,Vikas Marg,Delhi 110092
+91 - 9873771010
See All Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Suzuki Bikes

View all Suzuki Bikes
View all Upcoming Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Gixxer 250 EMI

Suzuki Gixxer 250 User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
Write a Review
Perfect vehicle
I have been using the Gixxer for the last six years, and my overall experience has been very good. As for performance, I have no words?it's simply awesome.By: Dushyant Kumar Daksh (Jan 11, 2025)
Read Full Review

