|Engine
|155 cc
The Gixxer Special Edition, is listed at ₹1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Gixxer offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gixxer Special Edition is available in 3 colour options: Pearl Blange Orange, Metallic Teiton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black.
The Gixxer Special Edition is powered by a 155 cc engine.
In the Gixxer's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 priced ₹1.2 Lakhs or the Yamaha FZ-X priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.3 Lakhs.
The Gixxer Special Edition has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.