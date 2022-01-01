Suzuki Gixxer on road price in West Sikkim starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in West Sikkim starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in West Sikkim for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in West Sikkim includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.39 Lakhs