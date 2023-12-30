Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Udhampur starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Udhampur starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Udhampur for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Udhampur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.37 Lakhs