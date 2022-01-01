Suzuki Gixxer on road price in South Tripura starts from Rs. 1.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in South Tripura starts from Rs. 1.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in South Tripura for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in South Tripura includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.41 Lakhs