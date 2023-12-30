Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Singra starts from Rs. 1.36 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Singra starts from Rs. 1.36 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Singra for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Singra includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.36 Lakhs