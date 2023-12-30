HT Auto
Suzuki Gixxer On Road Price in Saharanpur

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Gixxer on Road Price in Saharanpur

Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Saharanpur starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki Gixxer BS6₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Suzuki Gixxer Variant Wise Price List

BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,132
RTO
10,541
Insurance
9,008
On-Road Price in Saharanpur
1,36,681
EMI@2,938/mo
