Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Ramgarh Cantt starts from Rs. 1.36 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Ramgarh Cantt starts from Rs. 1.36 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Ramgarh Cantt for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Ramgarh Cantt includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.36 Lakhs