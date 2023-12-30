HT Auto
Suzuki Gixxer On Road Price in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Gixxer on Road Price in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh

Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh starts from Rs. 1.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki Gixxer BS6₹ 1.38 Lakhs
...Read More

Suzuki Gixxer Variant Wise Price List

BS6
₹1.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,16,700
RTO
11,366
Insurance
8,966
Accessories Charges
865
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh)
1,37,897
EMI@2,964/mo
Close

