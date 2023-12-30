Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Pernem starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Pernem starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Pernem for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Pernem includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.39 Lakhs