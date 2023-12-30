Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Patratu starts from Rs. 1.36 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Patratu starts from Rs. 1.36 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Patratu for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Patratu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.36 Lakhs