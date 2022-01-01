Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Mullanpur starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Mullanpur starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Mullanpur for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Mullanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.37 Lakhs