Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Lower Dibang Valley starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Lower Dibang Valley starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Lower Dibang Valley for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Lower Dibang Valley includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.37 Lakhs