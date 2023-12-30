Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Kurdwadi starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Kurdwadi starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Kurdwadi for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Kurdwadi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.44 Lakhs