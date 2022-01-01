Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Karbi Anglong starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Karbi Anglong starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Karbi Anglong for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Karbi Anglong includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.37 Lakhs