Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Kandukur starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Kandukur starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Kandukur for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Kandukur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.39 Lakhs