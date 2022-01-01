Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Iritty starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Iritty starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Iritty for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Iritty includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.44 Lakhs