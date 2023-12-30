Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Dhule starts from Rs. 1.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Dhule starts from Rs. 1.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Dhule for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Dhule includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.40 Lakhs