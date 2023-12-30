Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Chittorgarh starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Chittorgarh starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Chittorgarh for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Chittorgarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.37 Lakhs