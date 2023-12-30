Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Bilaspur Punjab starts from Rs. 1.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Bilaspur Punjab starts from Rs. 1.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Bilaspur Punjab for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Bilaspur Punjab includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.38 Lakhs