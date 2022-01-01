Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 1.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 1.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.38 Lakhs