Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Akbarpur Rajasthan starts from Rs. 1.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Akbarpur Rajasthan starts from Rs. 1.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Akbarpur Rajasthan for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Akbarpur Rajasthan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.38 Lakhs