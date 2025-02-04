HT Auto

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel On Road Price in Jodhpur

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Front Left View
1/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Left View
2/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Brand Name View
3/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Disc View
4/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Engine View
5/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Front Tyre View
6/10
2.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jodhpur
Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Price in Jodhpur

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in Jodhpur starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD₹ 2.40 Lakhs
...Read More

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Variant Wise Price List in Jodhpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹2.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,16,500
RTO
17,320
Insurance
6,170
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jodhpur)
2,39,990
EMI@5,158/mo
Suzuki News

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever electric car from the brand that broke its cover at the Auto Expo 2025, comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to get a single battery pack choice for each trim. Which variant offers what specifications
4 Feb 2025
Various electric cars like the e Vitara, BYD Sealion 7 and more made an appearance at the recent Auto Expo 2025.
Planning to buy an electric car? Wait for these 5 before you make a decision
31 Jan 2025
The Suzuki Jimny Nomad will be sold alongside the Jimny 3-door, which is locally made in Japan
Auto recap, Jan 30: Suzuki Jimny launched in Japan, Skoda celebrates 25 years and more
31 Jan 2025
The e Vitara will be sold globally with two battery pack options and the car is expected to cover 400 km on a single charge. Suzuki has stated that the engine includes a highly efficient eAxle, which combines the motor and inverter with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to launch soon. Here are all the colour options and features available
30 Jan 2025
VinFast VF 6 showcased at Auto Expo 2025. The VF 6 will be locally assembled in India and will launch around the festive season.
Top electric cars showcased at Auto Expo 2025
29 Jan 2025
Suzuki Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
The Swift in the Euro NCAP notably also scored a 3 star rating as it features some differences from the model sold in Australia and New Zealand.&nbsp;
Watch Suzuki Swift 2024 gets poor safety rating at ANCAP. Check crash test results
17 Dec 2024
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel FAQs

The on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Jodhpur is Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Jodhpur amount to Rs. 17,320, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Jodhpur is Rs. 4,866.
The insurance charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Jodhpur are Rs. 6,170, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

