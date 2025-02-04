Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel is mainly compared to Bajaj Dominar 250 which starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 which starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD ₹ 2.40 Lakhs