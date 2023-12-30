HT Auto
Suzuki Burgman Street On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

1/25
2/25
3/25
4/25
5/25
6/25
79,581 - 93,758*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Burgman Street on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Suzuki Burgman Street on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 99,990. The on road price for Suzuki Burgman Street top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki Burgman Street BS6₹ 99,990
Suzuki Burgman Street Bluetooth₹ 1.02 Lakhs
Suzuki Burgman Street Variant Wise Price List

BS6
₹ 99,990*On-Road Price
124 cc
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,300
RTO
10,040
Insurance
5,450
Accessories Charges
200
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
99,990
EMI@2,149/mo
Bluetooth
₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124 cc
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
