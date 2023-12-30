HT Auto
Suzuki Burgman Street On Road Price in Koduru

6/25
79,581 - 93,758*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Burgman Street on Road Price in Koduru

Suzuki Burgman Street on road price in Koduru starts from Rs. 99,990. The on road price for Suzuki Burgman Street top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Koduru. The lowest price model

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki Burgman Street BS6₹ 99,990
Suzuki Burgman Street Bluetooth₹ 1.02 Lakhs
...Read More

Suzuki Burgman Street Variant Wise Price List

BS6
₹ 99,990*On-Road Price
124 cc
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,300
RTO
10,040
Insurance
5,450
Accessories Charges
200
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Koduru)
99,990
EMI@2,149/mo
Bluetooth
₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124 cc
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
View breakup

