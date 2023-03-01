Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Suzuki Avenis on road price in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh starts from Rs. 1.02 Lakhs.
The on road price for Suzuki Avenis top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh.
The lowest price model is Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition and the most priced model is Suzuki Avenis Race Edition.
Suzuki Avenis on road price breakup in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki Avenis is mainly compared to Honda Dio which starts at Rs. 70,211 in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh, Yamaha RayZR 125 which starts at Rs. 69,860 in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh and Hero Xoom 110 starting at Rs. 69,684 in Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition ₹ 1.02 Lakhs Suzuki Avenis Race Edition ₹ 1.03 Lakhs
