Suzuki Avenis on road price in Krishnagiri starts from Rs. 1.06 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition and the most priced model is Suzuki Avenis Race Edition.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki Avenis dealers and showrooms in Krishnagiri for best offers.
Suzuki Avenis on road price breakup in Krishnagiri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki Avenis is mainly compared to Honda Dio which starts at Rs. 70,211 in Krishnagiri, Yamaha RayZR 125 which starts at Rs. 69,860 in Krishnagiri and Hero Xoom 110 starting at Rs. 69,684 in Krishnagiri.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Suzuki Avenis Race Edition ₹ 1.06 Lakhs
