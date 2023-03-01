Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Suzuki Avenis on road price in Golaghat starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition and the most priced model is Suzuki Avenis Race
Suzuki Avenis on road price in Golaghat starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition and the most priced model is Suzuki Avenis Race Edition.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki Avenis dealers and showrooms in Golaghat for best offers.
Suzuki Avenis on road price breakup in Golaghat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki Avenis is mainly compared to Honda Dio which starts at Rs. 70,211 in Golaghat, Yamaha RayZR 125 which starts at Rs. 69,860 in Golaghat and Hero Xoom 110 starting at Rs. 69,684 in Golaghat.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition ₹ 1.05 Lakhs Suzuki Avenis Race Edition ₹ 1.05 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price