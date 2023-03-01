Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Suzuki Avenis On Road Price in Dak Kannada

86,700 - 87,000*
Avenis Price in Dak Kannada

Suzuki Avenis on road price in Dak Kannada starts from Rs. 1.10 Lakhs. The on road price for Suzuki Avenis top variant goes up to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs in Dak Kannada. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki Avenis Sporty Ride Connect Edition₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Suzuki Avenis Race Edition₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Suzuki Avenis Variant Wise Price List in Dak Kannada

Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.3 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,687
RTO
12,479
Insurance
6,935
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Dak Kannada)
1,10,101
EMI@2,366/mo
Race Edition
₹1.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.3 cc
Suzuki Avenis Alternatives

Honda Dio

Honda Dio

70,211 - 77,712
Dio Price in Delhi
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

69,860 - 91,000
RayZR 125 Price in Delhi
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

69,684 - 78,517
Xoom 110 Price in Delhi
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

70,000 - 90,000
Fascino 125 Price in Delhi
Hero Maestro Edge 125

Hero Maestro Edge 125

70,700 - 82,250
Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi

Popular Suzuki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Avenis News

The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street now get the upgraded 125 cc motor with OBD2 compliance, while it's also ready for 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel
Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125 upgraded for OBD 2 & E20 compliance
1 Mar 2023
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 looks quite similar from the side profile.&nbsp;
TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, features and specs compared
31 Aug 2022
Designed to attract a younger set of audience, the Suzuki Avenis 125 is actually quite sporty to look at.
After India, Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter launches in the UK market
14 Jul 2022
Suzuki Motorcycle India rides in the Standard Edition of New Suzuki Avenis.
New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at 86,500
1 Apr 2022
Designed to attract a younger set of audience, the Suzuki Avenis 125 is actually quite sporty to look at.
Suzuki Avenis 125 road test review: Why should Ntorq have all the fun?
17 Mar 2022
Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
