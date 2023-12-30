Saved Articles

Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition

1/29
2/29
3/29
4/29
5/29
6/29
88,863*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki Access 125 Key Specs
Engine124 cc
Mileage57.2 2 kmpl
Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition Latest Updates

Access 125 falls under Scooter category and has 7 variants. The price of Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition in Delhi is Rs. 88,863. The fuel capacity of Drum

  • Fuel Capacity: 5 L
  • Length: 1870 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 57.2 2 kmpl
  • Max Power: 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
    • Mileage of Drum Brake CBS Special Edition is 57.2 2 kmpl....Read More

    Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition Price

    Drum Brake CBS Special Edition
    ₹ 88,863*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    57.2 2 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    74,400
    RTO
    7,982
    Insurance
    5,616
    Accessories Charges
    865
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    88,863
    EMI@1,910/mo
    Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition Specifications and Features

    Fuel Capacity
    5 L
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Length
    1870 mm
    Wheelbase
    1265 mm
    Kerb Weight
    103 kg
    Height
    1160 mm
    Saddle Height
    773 mm
    Width
    690 mm
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Cast Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    26.07m
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    13.70s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    7.19s
    Quarter Mile
    22.19 s @ 90.88 kmph
    Highway Mileage
    57.2 2 kmpl
    Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
    3.18s
    City Mileage
    52.45 kmpl
    Top Speed
    97.67 kmph
    Max Power
    8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
    Stroke
    57.4 mm
    Max Torque
    10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    124 cc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    52.5 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Rear Suspension
    Swing Arm
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Charging Point
    Yes
    External Fuel Filling
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    Eco Assist Illumination, Suzuki Easy Start System, Front Pocket, Special Edition Logo
    Carry Hook
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Braking Type
    Combi Brake System
    Stepup Seat
    With Long Seat
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 3 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake CBS Special Edition EMI
    EMI1,719 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    79,976
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    79,976
    Interest Amount
    23,164
    Payable Amount
    1,03,140

    Suzuki Access 125 other Variants

    Drum CBS
    ₹ 85,130*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    57.2 2 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    71,000
    RTO
    7,710
    Insurance
    5,555
    Accessories Charges
    865
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    85,130
    EMI@1,830/mo
    Drum Cast
    ₹ 86,263*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    57.2 2 kmpl
    Disc CBS
    ₹ 89,191*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    57.2 2 kmpl
    Drum Alloy Bluetooth
    ₹ 92,320*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    57.2 2 kmpl
    Disc Alloy Bluetooth
    ₹ 97,490*On-Road Price
    124 cc
    57.2 2 kmpl
    Suzuki Access 125 Alternatives

    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter Classic

    63,511 - 70,511
    Access 125 vs Jupiter
    TVS Scooty Zest

    TVS Scooty Zest Matte Series

    58,460 - 70,288
    Access 125 vs Scooty Zest
    Honda Grazia

    Honda Grazia Sports Edition

    60,539 - 90,234
    Access 125 vs Grazia
    Hero Maestro Edge 110

    Hero Maestro Edge 110 100 Million Edition

    62,750 - 72,150
    Access 125 vs Maestro Edge...
    Hero Pleasure Plus

    Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum BS6

    58,900 - 69,900
    Access 125 vs Pleasure Plu...

