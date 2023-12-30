Access 125 falls under Scooter category and has 7 variants. The price of Access 125 Drum Alloy Bluetooth in Delhi is Rs. 92,320. The fuel capacity of Drum Alloy Bluetooth Access 125 falls under Scooter category and has 7 variants. The price of Access 125 Drum Alloy Bluetooth in Delhi is Rs. 92,320. The fuel capacity of Drum Alloy Bluetooth is 5 L litres. It offers many features like External Fuel Filling, LED Tail Lights, Carry Hook, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 5 L Length: 1870 mm Highway Mileage: 57.2 2 kmpl Max Power: 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm Engine Type: 4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled Mileage of Drum Alloy Bluetooth is 57.2 2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less