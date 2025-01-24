Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] comes with 124 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Access 125 [2023-2025] starts at Rs. 79,899 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 79,899 and goes up to ₹ 90,500 (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] comes in 4 variants. Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025]'s top variant is Ride Connect Edition Disc.
Drum Alloy Wheel
₹79,899* *Last Recorded Price
124 cc
8.7 PS
Disc Alloy Wheel
₹84,300* *Last Recorded Price
124 cc
8.7 PS
Special Edition
₹85,800* *Last Recorded Price
124 cc
8.7 PS
Ride Connect Edition Disc
₹90,500* *Last Recorded Price
124 cc
8.7 PS
