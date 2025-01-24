HT Auto
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Front Left Side
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Front Right View
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Front View
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Right Side View
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Left Side View
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Rear Left View
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Specifications

79,899 - 90,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Specs

Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] comes with 124 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Access 125 [2023-2025] starts at Rs. 79,899 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] sits ...Read More

Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Ride Connect Edition Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5 L
Length
1870 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Height
1160 mm
Additional Storage
21.8 L
Saddle Height
773 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Aluminium cast wheels
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
230 Km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124 cc
Engine Type
4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Swing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
Eco Drive Illumination, Front And Rack For Storage, One Push Central Lock System, Long Seat & Long FLoor Board, Vlotage Meter, E20Complant
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
21.8 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Battery Capacity
4Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] News

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
New Suzuki Access 125: 5 key things you need to know
24 Jan 2025
Here are some petrol scooters that could make their debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters expected to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
8 Jan 2025
Suzuki recently celebrated milestone of producing over 6 million units of the Access 125.
Access 125 and Gixxer help Suzuki record 22% growth in December 2024. Check how many units were sold
2 Jan 2025
The Suzuki Access 125 is the bestselling scooter in the 125 cc segment and also the brand's bestselling two-wheeler in India
Suzuki Access 125 hits 6 million production milestone in 18 years since launch
27 Dec 2024
Suzuki Motorcycle India's domestic sales in December 2023 grew by nearly 69 per cent while exports were down by 54 per cent over December 2022
Access 125, Gixxer range help Suzuki register 24% growth in December 2023 sales
2 Jan 2024
 Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] News

Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Variants & Price List

Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 79,899 and goes up to ₹ 90,500 (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] comes in 4 variants. Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025]'s top variant is Ride Connect Edition Disc.

Drum Alloy Wheel
79,899* *Last Recorded Price
124 cc
8.7 PS
Disc Alloy Wheel
84,300* *Last Recorded Price
124 cc
8.7 PS
Special Edition
85,800* *Last Recorded Price
124 cc
8.7 PS
Ride Connect Edition Disc
90,500* *Last Recorded Price
124 cc
8.7 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

