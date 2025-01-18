The Suzuki Access 125, a sleek and efficient scooter, defines urban mobility. Engineered for practicality, it seamlessly blends advanced features with a powerful engine, catering to the demands of modern riders. Price:
- Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 79,899
- Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 90,000
- Engine: 124.0 cc
- Transmission: Automatic
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Max Power: 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
- Max Torque: 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
- Mileage: 45.00 kmpl
- Max Speed: 90 kmph
- Battery Capacity: 4 Ah
- CBS (Combined Braking System): Yes
- Mobile Connectivity: Yes
- Speedometer: Digital
- Headlight: LED
- Range: 235 km
- Kick and Self Start: Yes
- Body Type: Scooter
- No Of Cylinders: 1
- TVS Jupiter
- TVS Scooty Zest
- Honda Grazia
- Hero Maestro Edge 110
- Hero Pleasure Plus