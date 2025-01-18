HT Auto
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Front Left Side
DISCONTINUED
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Front Right View
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Front View
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Right Side View
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Left Side View
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Rear Left View
SUZUKI Access 125 [2023-2025]

79,899 - 90,500*Last recorded price
Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Access 125 [2023-2025] Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.92 cc

Access 125 [2023-2025]: 124.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 50.16 kmpl

Access 125 [2023-2025]: 45 kmpl

Category average
Power

Category Average: 8.49 ps

Access 125 [2023-2025]: 8.7 ps

Category average
Speed

Category Average: 83.0 kmph

Access 125 [2023-2025]: 90.0 kmph

Category average

View all Access 125 [2023-2025] Specs and Features

About Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025]

Latest Update

  • Auto Expo 2025: All-new Suzuki Access 125 launched, priced at ₹81,700 with new features
  • Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters expected to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025


    • The Suzuki Access 125, a sleek and efficient scooter, defines urban mobility. Engineered for practicality, it seamlessly blends advanced features with a powerful engine, catering to the demands of modern riders. Price:
    • Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 79,899
    • Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 90,000
    Specs and Features:
    • Engine: 124.0 cc
    • Transmission: Automatic
    • Fuel type: Petrol
    • Max Power: 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
    • Max Torque: 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    • Mileage: 45.00 kmpl
    • Max Speed: 90 kmph
    • Battery Capacity: 4 Ah
    • CBS (Combined Braking System): Yes
    • Mobile Connectivity: Yes
    • Speedometer: Digital
    • Headlight: LED
    • Range: 235 km
    • Kick and Self Start: Yes
    • Body Type: Scooter
    • No Of Cylinders: 1
    Rivals: The Suzuki Access 125 faces competition from:
    • TVS Jupiter
    • TVS Scooty Zest
    • Honda Grazia
    • Hero Maestro Edge 110
    • Hero Pleasure Plus

    Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Variants

    Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 79,899 and goes up to ₹ 90,500 (Ex-showroom). Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] comes in 4 variants. Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025]'s top variant is Ride Connect Edition Disc.

    4 Variants Available
    ₹79,899*
    Engine
    124 cc
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 4Ah
    ₹84,300*
    Engine
    124 cc
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 4Ah
    ₹85,800*
    Engine
    124 cc
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 4Ah
    ₹90,500*
    Engine
    124 cc
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 4Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Images

    Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.7 PS
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage45 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.0 cc
    Max Speed90 kmph
    View all Access 125 [2023-2025] specs and features

    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] News

    The Suzuki Access 125 will be available in three variants and five distinct colour options.
    Auto Expo 2025: All-new Suzuki Access 125 launched, priced at 81,700 with new features
    18 Jan 2025
    Here are some petrol scooters that could make their debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
    Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters expected to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
    8 Jan 2025
    Suzuki recently celebrated milestone of producing over 6 million units of the Access 125.
    Access 125 and Gixxer help Suzuki record 22% growth in December 2024. Check how many units were sold
    2 Jan 2025
    The Suzuki Access 125 is the bestselling scooter in the 125 cc segment and also the brand's bestselling two-wheeler in India
    Suzuki Access 125 hits 6 million production milestone in 18 years since launch
    27 Dec 2024
    The V-Strom 800DE was recently recalled.
    Access 125, Gixxer range helps Suzuki in reporting sales growth of 5%
    3 Sept 2024
    Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] FAQs

    Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Access 125 [2023-2025] was Rs. 79,899-90,500 (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] was Ride Connect Edition Discwith the last recorded price of Rs. 90,500 (ex-showroom).
    The Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] offered a mileage of 45 kmpl, and made it an efficient choice for Scooter.
    Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025] has been discontinued but Okinawa PraisePro, Hero Xoom 125 and Hero Destini 125 are the top competitors of Suzuki Access 125 [2023-2025].

