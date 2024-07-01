HayabusaPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Suzuki Hayabusa Front Right Side View
SUZUKI Hayabusa

4.0
1 Review
₹16.9 - 17.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hayabusa Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1082.0 cc

Hayabusa: 1340.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.75 kmpl

Hayabusa: 17 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 138.38 ps

Hayabusa: 190.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 224.0 kmph

Hayabusa: 300.0 kmph

About Suzuki Hayabusa

Latest Update

    Suzuki Hayabusa Variants
    Suzuki Hayabusa price starts at ₹ 16.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    2 Variants Available
    STD BS6₹16.9 Lakhs*
    1340 cc
    300 kmph
    Clock: Digital
    Body Graphics
    Anniversary Celebration Edition₹17.7 Lakhs*
    1340 cc
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Clock: Digital
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Suzuki Hayabusa Images

    12 images
    Suzuki Hayabusa Colours

    Suzuki Hayabusa is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Metallic matte black
    Anniversary celebration edition
    Pearl brilliant white
    Metallic thuder grey

    Suzuki Hayabusa Specifications and Features

    Max Power190 PS
    Body TypeSuper Bikes, Tourer Bikes
    Mileage17 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1340.0 cc
    Max Speed300 kmph
    Suzuki Hayabusa comparison with similar bikes

    Suzuki Hayabusa
    BMW R 1250 GS
    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250
    Triumph Tiger 1200
    Ducati Multistrada V2
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
    ₹16.9 Lakhs*
    ₹20.55 Lakhs*
    ₹16.9 Lakhs*
    ₹17 Lakhs*
    ₹16.36 Lakhs*
    ₹16.79 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    2 Reviews
    Power
    190 PS
    Power
    136 PS
    Power
    152.2 PS
    Power
    150 PS
    Power
    114.5 PS
    Power
    203 PS
    Torque
    150 Nm
    Torque
    143 Nm
    Torque
    127 Nm
    Torque
    130 Nm
    Torque
    94 Nm
    Torque
    114.9 Nm
    Engine
    1340 cc
    Engine
    1254 cc
    Engine
    1252 cc
    Engine
    1160 cc
    Engine
    937 cc
    Engine
    998 cc
    Kerb Weight
    266 kg
    Kerb Weight
    249 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    245 kg
    Kerb Weight
    222 kg
    Kerb Weight
    207 kg
    Length
    2180 mm
    Length
    2207 mm
    Length
    2265 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2269 mm
    Length
    2085 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    -
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    -
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminum
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Disc
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
    Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
    +91 - 9311646512
    Dharam Suzuki - Paschim Vihar, Paschim Vihar
    Plot No-4, Near Udyog Nagar Metro Station,Inder Enclave,Delhi 110063
    +91 - 9513304924
    Umang Suzuki, Pitampura
    B-300, Saraswati Vihar,Delhi 110034
    +91 - 9278790000
    Dream Suzuki - Patel Nagar, West Patel Nagar
    44197, Delhi 110008
    +91 - 9999589671
    Rohini Suzuki, Rohini
    Parvg Sales Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. 137, Pocket H-34,Sector-3,(Near Vishram Chowk),Delhi 110085
    +91 - 8447184342
    Shrishakti Suzuki - Swasthya Vihar, Swasthya Vihar
    4, Shankar Vihar,Vikas Marg,Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9873771010
    Popular Suzuki Bikes

    Suzuki Hayabusa EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD BS6
    1340 cc | 190 PS @ 9700 rpm
    ₹ 16.9 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD BS6
    1340 cc | 190 PS @ 9700 rpm
    ₹16.9 Lakhs*
    Anniversary Celebration Edition
    1340 cc | 190 PS @ 9700 rpm
    ₹17.7 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹29139.36/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Suzuki Hayabusa User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    0
    Rev Up with the New Hayabusa
    The Suzuki Hayabusa is renowned for its performance, featuring a 1,340cc inline four engine that delivers incredible power and speed. its aerodynamic design, with a distinctive humpback shape, enhance stability and reduces drag, making it one of the fastest production motorcycles in the world.By: Hithesh Gowda S (Jul 1, 2024)
    Cars & BikesNew BikesSuzuki BikesSuzuki Hayabusa