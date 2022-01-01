HT Auto

Stella Automobili SA 1000 On Road Price in Raigarh

46,000 - 60,000*
SA 1000 on Road Price in Raigarh

Stella Automobili SA 1000 on road price in Raigarh starts from Rs. 46,000. The on road price for Stella Automobili SA 1000 top variant goes up to Rs. 60,000 in Raigarh.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Stella Automobili SA 1000 STD₹ 46,000
Stella Automobili SA 1000 Li₹ 60,000
Stella Automobili SA 1000 Variant Wise Price List

STD
250 W
Li
250 W
