Stella Automobili SA 1000 On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

46,000 - 60,000*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
SA 1000 on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Stella Automobili SA 1000 on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 46,000. The on road price for Stella Automobili SA 1000 top variant goes up to Rs. 60,000 in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Stella Automobili SA 1000 STD₹ 46,000
Stella Automobili SA 1000 Li₹ 60,000
Stella Automobili SA 1000 Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹ 46,000*On-Road Price
250 W
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
46,000
EMI@989/mo
Li
₹ 60,000*On-Road Price
250 W
View breakup

