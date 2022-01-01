Stella Automobili SA 1000 on road price in Bihar Sharif starts from Rs. 46,000. The on road price for Stella Automobili SA 1000 top variant goes up to Rs. 60,000 in Bihar Sharif. The Stella Automobili SA 1000 on road price in Bihar Sharif starts from Rs. 46,000. The on road price for Stella Automobili SA 1000 top variant goes up to Rs. 60,000 in Bihar Sharif. The lowest price model is Stella Automobili SA 1000 STD and the most priced model is Stella Automobili SA 1000 Li. Visit your nearest Stella Automobili SA 1000 dealers and showrooms in Bihar Sharif for best offers. Stella Automobili SA 1000 on road price breakup in Bihar Sharif includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Stella Automobili SA 1000 STD ₹ 46,000 Stella Automobili SA 1000 Li ₹ 60,000