Sokudo Rapid on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 83,780. Visit your nearest Sokudo Rapid on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 83,780. Visit your nearest Sokudo Rapid dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers. Sokudo Rapid on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Sokudo Rapid is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Hyderabad, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Hyderabad and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Hyderabad. Variants On-Road Price Sokudo Rapid 2.2 ₹ 83,780