Sokudo Rapid on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 83,780. Visit your nearest Sokudo Rapid on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 83,780. Visit your nearest Sokudo Rapid dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Sokudo Rapid on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Sokudo Rapid is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Delhi, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Delhi and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Sokudo Rapid 2.2 ₹ 83,780