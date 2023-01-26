Sokudo Rapid on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 83,780. Visit your nearest Sokudo Rapid on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 83,780. Visit your nearest Sokudo Rapid dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Sokudo Rapid on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Sokudo Rapid is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Bangalore, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Bangalore and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Sokudo Rapid 2.2 ₹ 83,780