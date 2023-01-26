HT Auto
Sokudo Rapid On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Sokudo Rapid On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Sokudo Rapid Left View
1/7
Sokudo Rapid Rear Suspension View
2/7
Sokudo Rapid Seat View
3/7
Sokudo Rapid Footspace View
4/7
Sokudo Rapid Front Tyre View
5/7
Sokudo Rapid Headlight View
6/7
83,781*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Rapid Price in Ahmedabad

Sokudo Rapid on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 83,780.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Sokudo Rapid 2.2₹ 83,780


Sokudo Rapid Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.2
₹ 83,781*On-Road Price
70 Kmph
100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,889
Insurance
3,892
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
83,781
EMI@1,801/mo


Sokudo Rapid Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Ahmedabad
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Ahmedabad
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Epluto 7G Price in Ahmedabad
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Lite Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Sokudo Bikes

    News

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022, an aerial view shows cars parked at the Tesla Fremont Factory in Fremont, California. - Tesla reported another round of record quarterly profits on January 25, 2023, while confirming its long-term production outlook in spite of concerns about rising competition and macroeconomic headwinds. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)
    Tesla beats expectations to report record profits, seeks rapid output boost
    26 Jan 2023
    Exponent Energy aims to redefine EV charging by solving the two-sided energy problem through its battery pack
    This EV energy startup partners Park+ to set up 1,000 rapid EV charging stations
    11 Dec 2022
    Log9 and Omega Seiki will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 crore in setting up fast-charging infrastructure across the nation by FY24.
    Omega Seiki partners Log9 to deploy 10,000 Rapid EVs in India by FY24
    7 Apr 2022
    File photo used for representational purpose only
    Delhi transport department grants one-year extension to rapid transit vehicles
    2 Jan 2022
    Skoda Rapid Matte Edition's front profile looks bit different with the exclusive colour theme.
    Skoda confirms end of production of Rapid sedan in India; last batch on sale
    31 Oct 2021
      

    Videos

    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
