RapidPriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

SOKUDO Rapid Red Colour

₹89,889*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1823
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Rapid Red Colour

Red
Red

Explore Color Options For Rapid Alternatives

Okaya EV Faast F2B

Okaya EV Faast F2B

89,999
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Faast F2B Colours
Okaya EV Faast F2T

Okaya EV Faast F2T

89,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
RapidvsFaast F2T
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Epluto 7G Colours
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus Neo Colours
Zelio Xmen 2.0

Zelio Xmen 2.0

69,499 - 91,500
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xmen 2.0 Colours
Birla Ambition

Birla Ambition

73,817 - 1.08 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ambition Colours

Sokudo Rapid Images

Sokudo Rapid Image 1
Sokudo Rapid Image 2
Sokudo Rapid Image 3
Sokudo Rapid Image 4
Sokudo Rapid Image 5
Sokudo Rapid Image 6

Popular Sokudo Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Sokudo Bikes
HomeNew BikesSokudo BikesSokudo Rapid Colours