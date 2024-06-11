PlusPriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

SOKUDO Plus Yellow Colour

₹61,889*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1255
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Plus Yellow Colour

Yellow
Yellow

Explore Color Options For Plus Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Check OffersCheck Offers
Wolf Colours
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

61,998
Check OffersCheck Offers
R30 Colours
YObykes Yo Edge DX

YObykes Yo Edge DX

62,000
Check OffersCheck Offers
PlusvsYo Edge DX
Amo Mobility Feisty EV

Amo Mobility Feisty EV

62,180
Check OffersCheck Offers
Feisty EV Colours
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

49,731 - 73,326
Check OffersCheck Offers
PlusvsAccelero R14
Lectrix SX25

Lectrix SX25

54,999 - 67,999
Check OffersCheck Offers
PlusvsSX25

Sokudo Plus Images

Sokudo Plus Image 1
Sokudo Plus Image 2
Sokudo Plus Image 3
Sokudo Plus Image 4
Sokudo Plus Image 5
Sokudo Plus Image 6

Popular Sokudo Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Sokudo Bikes
HomeNew BikesSokudo BikesSokudo Plus Colours