Category Average: 41.55 kmph
Pace: 60.0 kmph
Category Average: 100.75 km
Pace: 125.0 km
Category Average: 4.73 hrs
Pace: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.95 kwh
Pace: 2.2 kwh
|Max Power
|4.4 kW
|Battery Capacity
|2.2 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|125 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
Sokudo Pace
Sokudo Pace comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Sokudo Pace is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 125 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The Sokudo Pace offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom).
The Sokudo Pace is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 125 km on a single charge.
The Sokudo Pace has a charging time of 4-5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.
