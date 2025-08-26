PacePriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Sokudo Pace Left View
JUST LAUNCHED

SOKUDO Pace

₹73,999**Ex-showroom price
Pace Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 41.55 kmph

Pace: 60.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 100.75 km

Pace: 125.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.73 hrs

Pace: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.95 kwh

Pace: 2.2 kwh

Sokudo Pace Alternatives

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE

74,000
Check Offers
PacevsONE

Hayasa Daksha

74,050
Check Offers
PacevsDaksha
UPCOMING

TVS XL EV

60,000 - 70,000
Alert Me When Launched
Amo Mobility Jaunty

56,852 - 90,677
Check Offers
PacevsJaunty

Komaki XGT VP

62,305 - 84,681
Check Offers
PacevsXGT VP

Tunwal Lithino Li

74,990
Check Offers
PacevsLithino Li

Sokudo Pace Variants

Sokudo Pace price starts at ₹ 73,999 .
1 Variant Available
Pace STD₹73,999*
60 kmph
125 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Sokudo Pace Images

1 images
Sokudo Pace Specifications and Features

Max Power4.4 kW
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range125 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed60 kmph
Sokudo Pace comparison with similar bikes

Sokudo Pace
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
Hayasa Daksha
Amo Mobility Jaunty
Komaki XGT VP
Tunwal Lithino Li
Evolet Derby
iVOOMi Energy S1
Zelio Legender
Seeka Vatsal250
₹73,999*
Check Offers
₹74,000*
Check Offers
₹74,050*
Check Offers
₹56,852*
Check Offers
₹62,305*
Check Offers
₹74,990*
Check Offers
₹74,999*
Check Offers
₹54,999*
Check Offers
₹65,000*
Check Offers
₹72,910*
Check Offers
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
8 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Range
125 km
Range
85 km
Range
90 km
Range
100 km
Range
75-80 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
180 km
Range
150 km
Range
70-80 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Sokudo Pace EMI

Select Variant:
STD
60 kmph | 125 km
₹ 73,999*
Select Variant
STD
60 kmph | 125 km
₹73,999*
EMI ₹1340.4/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Sokudo Pace FAQs

Which is the top variant of Sokudo Pace?

Sokudo Pace comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Sokudo Pace?

The Sokudo Pace is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 125 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Sokudo Pace have, and what is the price range?

The Sokudo Pace offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Sokudo Pace?

The Sokudo Pace is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 125 km on a single charge.

How long does it take to charge the Sokudo Pace?

The Sokudo Pace has a charging time of 4-5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

